Kinvara v Tooreen – Connacht IHC Final Preview

This Sunday in Athleague, County Intermediate Champions Kinvara take on Mayo kingpins Tooreen in the Connacht Intermediate Club Final with a spot in the All-Ireland Semi-Finals at stake.

Recent history has shown that Galway teams have always done well at this stage of the competition but as Tooreen showed in 2017 when they beat Ballindereen by four points, they are a team not to be taken lightly.

Kinvara needed a very late goal to beat Kilconieron in the County Final and their manager Michael Helebert spoke to Sean Walsh ahead of Sunday’s game.

List of Connacht Intermediate Hurling Finals

2018 Oranmore-Maree 1-20 Tooreen 1-15

2017 Tooreen 1-15 Ballinderreen 1-11

2016 Ahascragh-Fohenagh 0-19 Ballyhaunis 2-13

Replay Ahascragh-Fohenagh 2-20 Ballyhaunis 0-13

2015 Abbeyknockmoy 1-11 Four Roads 0-11

2014 Cappataggle 0-15 Ballyhaunis 1-10

2013 Kilnadeema/Leitrim 1-14 Tooreen 2-9

2012 Killimordaly 0-16 Four Roads 0-10

2011 Moycullen 3-14 Four Roads 0-16

2010 Pádraig Pearses 1-14 Ballyhaunis 1-10

2009 Tynagh Abbey Duniry 1-19 Ballyhaunis 0-12

2008 Cappataggle 0-14 Four Roads 2-7

2007 Tommy Larkins 0-12 Ballina 1-1

2006 Killimordaly 3-14 Athleague 1-7

2005 Tommy Larkins 2-21 Four Roads 0-14