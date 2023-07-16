Kinvara Hockey Club determined to “Push For A Pitch”

The story of Kinvara Hockey Club is an interesting one.
Formed in 1980 following the success of Seamount College, the club now has over 140 adult players and a thriving underage structure.
However, they don’t have a ground or facility to call their own, depending on other clubs to train and play games.
This they hope to change with their “Push for a pitch” Initiative.
Fiona Rodgers and Jennifer Hyde joined John Mulligan in the studio during Sunday Sport to talk about the club and their determination to build their own home.