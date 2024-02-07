7 February 2024
~1 minutes read
Kingfisher to host Eurohockey Indoor Championships this weekend
Some of the best hockey players in Europe are in Galway this weekend for the Eurohockey Women’s Indoor Championship with the matches getting underway tomorrow.
Ireland open their campaign against Sweden at 1pm followed by their second game against Croatia at 6.30pm.
They play again on Saturday against Portugal at 1 and Slovakia at 6.30 before finishing on Sunday against Lithuania at 11.30am.
Schedule of matches
Friday 9th February
10:30am
Slovakia VS Croatia
11:45am
Portugal VS Lithuania
1pm
Ireland VS Sweden
4pm
Slovakia VS Lithuania
5.15pm
Sweden VS Portugal
6.30pm
Ireland VS Croatia
Saturday 10th February
10.30am
Sweden VS Slovakia
11:45am
Lithuania VS Croatia
1pm
Portugal VS Ireland
4pm
Lithuania VS Sweden
5.15pm
Croatia VS Portugal
6.30pm
Slovakia VS Ireland
Sunday 11th February
9am
Croatia VS Sweden
10:15am
Portugal VS Slovakia
11:30am
Ireland VS Lithuania