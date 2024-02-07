Kingfisher to host Eurohockey Indoor Championships this weekend

Some of the best hockey players in Europe are in Galway this weekend for the Eurohockey Women’s Indoor Championship with the matches getting underway tomorrow.

Ireland open their campaign against Sweden at 1pm followed by their second game against Croatia at 6.30pm.

They play again on Saturday against Portugal at 1 and Slovakia at 6.30 before finishing on Sunday against Lithuania at 11.30am.

Schedule of matches

Friday 9th February

10:30am

Slovakia VS Croatia

11:45am

Portugal VS Lithuania

1pm

Ireland VS Sweden

4pm

Slovakia VS Lithuania

5.15pm

Sweden VS Portugal

6.30pm

Ireland VS Croatia

Saturday 10th February

10.30am

Sweden VS Slovakia

11:45am

Lithuania VS Croatia

1pm

Portugal VS Ireland

4pm

Lithuania VS Sweden

5.15pm

Croatia VS Portugal

6.30pm

Slovakia VS Ireland

Sunday 11th February

9am

Croatia VS Sweden

10:15am

Portugal VS Slovakia

11:30am

Ireland VS Lithuania