Kingfisher Hosts Two Games While Titans Return to Knocknacarra in Basketball National Leagues

Maree host Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League this Saturday (7th October 2023). Tip-off at the Kingfisher Sports Arena is 6pm.

Big man Zvonimir Cutuk eased into his second season in Ireland with an impressive 38-point performance in Maree’s defeat to Ulster University.

Charlie Crowley will look for similar numbers from the centre when Garvey’s Tralee Warriors arrive at the Kingfisher. KJ Bosley also looks a shrewd pick up for the Westerners and they will learn a lot about their position in the South Conference pecking order at the final buzzer.

It’s a similar situation for John Dowling’s charges following a routine win over Moycullen a week ago. Garvey’s Tralee Warriors lost both ties with Maree last season so this trip will prove a good acid test of their young core of Ryan Leonard and Rapolas Buivydas.

Maigh Cuilinn welcome Flexachem KCYMS to the same venue on Sunday at 3pm.

Flexachem KCYMS have been awarded the opening day victory against UCC Demons pending appeal, so they travel North to Moycullen with the opportunity of going 2-0 to start South Conference play.

It was a 12-point success for the Kerry side when they last clashed in March as the returning Robert Kelly Jr notched 26-points.

Grant Olsson has picked up where he left off as Moycullen’s leading scorer last season. Olsson led his team in points, rebounds and assists during their loss on the road in Tralee.

Avoiding relegation will be paramount for John Cunningham in his 7th season in charge.

In the MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League, University of Galway Mystics travel to Ulster University at 5.15pm on Saturday.

Ulster University have shown plenty of promise through two games.

Staying in the game all the way to the buzzer against last season’s MissQuote.ie Super League runners-up DCU Mercy shouldn’t dent their confidence and another 21-point haul from the returning Abigail Rafferty would be the perfect tonic for success against University of Galway Mystics.

Defence will have been a of emphasis for Paul O’Brien in practice this week. They lead the league in points allowed despite facing two top teams in the opening weeks.

Titans meet Moy Tolka Rovers in the Men’s Division 1 on Saturday from 6pm at Knocknacarra Community Centre.

Fixtures

MissQuote.ie Super League Fixtures: Saturday 7th October Catalyst Fr. Mathews v The Address UCC Glanmire, 1700, Fr. Mathews Arena Ulster University v University of Galway Mystics, 1715, Jordanstown Sports Village Portlaoise Panthers v Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell, 1800, St. Mary’s Hall FloMAX Liffey Celtics v Trinity Meteors, 1900, Leixlip Amenities Sunday 8th October Pyrobel Killester v SETU Waterford Wildcats, 1400, Oblate Hall == InsureMyVan.ie Super League Fixtures Saturday 7th October Bright St. Vincent’s v Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU, 1700, St. Vincents CBS EJ Sligo All-Stars v Belfast Star, 1800, Mercy College Maree v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, 1800, Kingfisher Sports Arena Ulster University v Templeogue, 1930, Jordanstown Sports Village Sunday 8th October Maigh Cuilinn v Flexachem KCYMS, 1500, Kingfisher Sports Arena Pyrobel Killester v Griffith College Éanna, 1615, Oblate Hall == InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Fixtures Saturday 7th October Titans BC v Moy Tolka Rovers, 1800, Knocknacarra Community Centre UCD Marian v Mater Private Malahide, 1900, UCD Sports Centre Killarney Cougars v SETU Waterford Vikings, 1900, Presentation Gym Drogheda Wolves v Joels Dublin Lions, 1930, Ballymakenny College Scotts Lakers Killarney v Limerick Sport Eagles, 1930, Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers v Team Northwest, 2000, St Mary’s Hall Sunday 8th October Limerick Celtics v SETU Carlow, 1515, Crescent College