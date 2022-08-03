King of the Mk2 Returns for 2022 Bluebird Care Galway Summer Rally

Galway Motor Club, Clerk of the Course Mark Parsons and GRP4 Fabrications has announced the return of the popular Mk2 Challenge for the 2022 Bluebird Care Galway Summer Rally.

This will be the eleventh time the challenge has run since 2010, and to date Gary Kiernan (with Ryan Moore on the notes each time) leads the roll of honour having taken victory three times.

Kiernan and Jonathan Pringle have also won the rally outright since the King of the Mk2 was created. The challenge attracts the best Escort exponents around Ireland and abroad and this year looks like being no different with strong interest expressed by competitors.

The 2022 Bluebird Care Galway Summer Rally will be held on the 28th of August next.