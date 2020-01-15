Kiltormer to remain in Intermediate for 2020

The Galway Hurling Committee have agreed to allow Kiltormer remain in the Intermediate Hurling Championship for 2020. The East Galway Club were relegated to Junior A last season (2019) when they lost out to Kilbeacanty in the Intermediate Championship Relegation Final (see Connacht Tribune headline above). The decision to keep the former All Ireland Club Champions in Intermediate was made at a Hurling committee meeting last week and means that there will be 15 teams in the IHC in 2020. Athenry were promoted to the Intermediate Championship by virtue of winning the Junior A championship. It’s not the first time a team relegated from Intermediate remained in the championship the following season with the likes of Annaghdown and Kilbeacanty among the clubs to benefit in recent years.

It remains to be seen what format the 2020 Intermediate Hurling Championship will take when the draw takes place next month. The 2019 championship was organised into 2 groups of 7 teams. The 15 teams in the 2020 Intermediate Hurling Championship are:

Abbeyknockmoy, Annaghdown, An Spideal, Athenry, Carnmore, Castlegar, Kilbeacanty, Kilconieron, Killimor, Kiltormer, Meelick-Eyrecourt, Moycullen, Rahoon-Newcastle, Sylane, Turloughmore