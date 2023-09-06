Kilnadeema/Leitrim 3-19 Maigh Cuilinn 1-19 (under 20A1 Hurling Final Report & Reaction)

Kilnadeema/Leitrim were crowned Challoner Trophies under 20A1 hurling champions on Wednesday (6th September) in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe.

Goals from Colm Molloy, Eanna Kenny and Daniel Comar were the difference.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports.

Afterwards, Darren caught up with Kilnadeema/Leitrim’s captain Oisin Kenny.

Darren also got the thoughts of the winning manager Joe Kenny.

Kilnadeema/Leitrim: Colm Molloy 1-10 (0-6f, 1-0 penalty, 0-1 ’65), Eanna Kenny 1-3, Daniel Comar 1-2, Adam Coyne 0-2, Ethan McCauley 0-1, Sam Callanan 0-1.

Maigh Cuilinn: James Bradley 1-6 (0-4f), Paul Kearns 0-9 (0-5f), Diarmuid Davoren 0-2, Emmett Darcy 0-1, Sean Walsh 0-1.

Kilnadeema/Leitrim captain Oisin Kenny collects the County under 20A1 Hurling trophy