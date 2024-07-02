Killimor’s Liam Gordon to Referee All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final

Galway referee Liam Gordon has been named the man in the middle for Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final between Kilkenny and Clare in Croke Park.

The Killimor Clubman has overseen three games already this year. Limerick and Tipperary and Clare and Waterford in the Munster Championship and Kilkenny and Wexford in the Leinster Championship.

He also refereed last year’s Munster Senior Hurling Final between Limerick and Clare.

The last time a Galway referee took charge of an All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final was Alan Kelly who was in charge in 2019 when Kilkenny beat Limerick by a single point, 1-21 to 2-17.