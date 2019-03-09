Killimor man looking to lead Sligo hurlers to league glory

Killimor’s Colm O Meara will be in charge of the Sligo hurlers on Sunday when they take on Longford in the Division 3B League final in the Connacht GAA Centre at 2.30pm. In an intriguing twist of fate, O’Meara was actually the manager of Longford last year, in 2017 he was involved with the Ahascragh-Fohenagh hurlers alongside the late Tony Keady and in 2005 he led London to victory in the inaugural Nicky Rackard Cup. Sunday’s game will see Sligo and Longford return for a quick re-match after Sligo won by 3-16 to 0-3 in the final round of group games last Sunday to make ir four wins out of four in the division. Keith Raymond scored 3-2 for Sligo as they powered to an easy win.

Sligo hurler’s 2019 results under Colm O’Meara:

Round 1 – Sligo 2-14 Fermanagh 1-16

Round 2 – Sligo 2-14 Leitrim 0-19

Round 3 – Sligo 4-19 Cavan 2-6

Round 4 – Sligo 3-16 Longford 0-3

2019 ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3B FINAL: SLIGO v LONGFORD, CONNACHT GAA CENTRE, BEKAN, 2.30 Sunday



