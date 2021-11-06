Killimor and Moycullen book their places in the 2021 Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Final

It was an exciting Saturday afternoon for Killimor and Moycullen who booked their places in the 2021 Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Final following wins over Meelick-Eyrecourt and Rahoon-Newcastle.

Killimor were underdogs going into their game but came out on top winning by 1-16 to 0-16.

This report from Darren Kelly

After the game, Darren spoke to the Killimor manager Dessie O’Brien

Killimor will face Moycullen who were outstanding and clinical in their 5-13 to 0-14 win over Rahoon-Newcastle.

Tommy Devane reports

The teams will meet in the Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Final in two weeks time.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR