Killester join Templeogue at the top of the table while Killorglin cause the upset in Kerry

Pyrobel Killester are now joint first alongside Templeogue at the top of the Men’s Super League table this week thanks to a 79-63 point win over Griffith College Swords Thunder in their last game of 2018 on Saturday evening.

Solid displays from Royce Williams, Paddy Sullivan and Alex Herreros saw the hosts into a 51-33 point lead at half-time and they didn’t look back from there. Speaking afterwards, head coach Brian O’Malley stated: “We are delighted to get the win. The first game after the Christmas break can always be a tough one, but our guys did well particularly in the first half. The table is not something we pay attention to at this stage, we just concentrate on the next game and Belfast Star away is our focus now.”

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin got back to winning ways in style in Kerry on Saturday evening as they ran out 81-79 point winners over UCC Demons in a thriller. Having led proceedings for most of the game, Killorglin were up 43-34 at half time, and pushed this lead out to 15 points going into the last, 65-50. However, the experience of Demons showed down the stretch with Colin O’Reilly and Brandon Watts hitting some big scores to ensure the game was in the melting pot and, with 42 seconds on the clock they brought it back to a two-point game, before tying proceedings with less than three seconds to go. Killorglin got the all important final two points before the end of regulation to see home a memorable win.

Speaking afterwards, Killorglin boss Ignas Sijanas stated: “Tonight’s game was a fantastic advertisement for basketball. We played really well tonight, but Demons just kept coming back on us. We’re delighted with the win and are really looking forward to Tralee now next week.”

Elsewhere, DCU Saints eased home to a 91-71 point win over Maree at the university on Saturday evening. Mike Bonaparte, Tariq Guebaili and Martins Provizors put in solid displays for the Dubliners as they drove into an early 23-6 point lead at the end of the first and saw off some late Maree pressure to bring home the win. Reflecting on the clash, Saints’ head coach Joey Boylan said: “I’m very happy with the win, it’s a nice way to go into the New Year and it was a big win for us as it sees us take another step up the table. I thought our defence especially in the first quarter was really really good which helped our offense. Hopefully that keeps going for next week now.”

C and S Neptune and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors dished up an absolute thriller in Cork in the final Super League game of the weekend, with nothing separating the sides from very early on. Neptune trailed by six points going in at half time but, by the end of the third, Tralee’s lead was cut back to just one point (68-69) heading into the last. A nail-biting fourth quarter ensued before Warriors finally edged a bit of breathing space on the scoring at the death to win out by three, 92-95. Tralee’s Pat Price stated afterwards: “Tonight was a hard-earned win. Neptune are the league’s most-improved team and a win on the road is a great way to start the second half of the season.”

A big Limerick derby was one of the highlights of the weekend in the Men’s Division One as Limerick Celtics hosted LIT on Saturday night in a hugely-anticipated game.

The game lived up to all expectations and produced huge excitement as it was won by LIT on a buzzer-beating three pointer, with Conal Broderick the hero of the hour for the visitors with his long-range effort seeing them home to a 92-94 point victory.

Indeed, it was LIT who had the better of the opening exchanges, driving into a 36-51 point lead at half time, thanks to good scoring from EgidijusBaksys, Matt Scamuffo and Broderick, but Celtics were not going down without a fight and by the end of the third, the gap was back to just four points teeing up a thrilling final quarter. A 31-point display from Celtics’ John Galvin coupled with 25 points from Shane O’Connell looked like they were going to help see the hosts home to glory and, with four seconds to play, Galvin kept his cool from the free throw line to put Celtics ahead by a point. Broderick was not letting the game go that easily though and his three-point shot just before the buzzer saw LIT win the game by two.

“I’m so delighted with the win,” said a thrilled LIT coach, Mike Hickey afterwards.“It was a highly competitive game and it was a great way for us to finish 2018 with a win on the buzzer!

“We have been working really hard at developing this newly-formed LIT team, and are now reaping the rewards of our efforts. We have a great group of players and management. We’ve performed really well in our last two games and we fully intend to learn and build on these two positive performances. We’re really looking forward to our games in 2019.”

Staying in Limerick and UL Sports Eagles also secured the win on Saturday night, running out 74-57 point winners over WIT Vikings. Tarchee Brown was the stand out on the night for Eagles once more, finishing the game on 27 points, and a big 12-point game from underage international star, Nate Moore and a solid display from Diarmuid O’Shea saw Eagles home to victory in the end.

Speaking afterwards, head coach, Matt Hall was happy to get the win: “I’m really happy to get the win, and while our performance wasn’t great, it’s good to end the year on a high. It’s great for this young team to get another win on the board and make all their hard work worthwhile.”

Elsewhere, DBS Éanna remain unbeaten at the top of the northern conferenceafter running out comprehensive 123-50 point winners over Gamefootage.net Titans on Saturday evening thanks to a 39-point display from Stefan Zecevic and 21 points from Joshua Wilson.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig also head into 2019 unbeaten this season, as they ran out dominant 70-104 point winners over Portlaoise Panthers late on Sunday afternoon.

Ej Sligo All Stars secured a massive home win against Abbey Seals Dublin Lions on Saturday evening meanwhile, edging the visitors 80-77 at the final buzzer. A superb game between the two sides saw nothing between them right down to the final seconds, but 26 points from Zack Yonda, coupled with a combined 29-point game from Tobi Brockmann and Connor McClenaghan saw Sligo win out by three in the end.

KUBS secured a big home win on Saturday evening, winning out 101-70 over visitors LYIT Donegal thanks to a 34-point game from Elijah Tillman and a huge 20-point game from Irish Under 18 star, Cillian O’Driscoll. Sunday afternoon saw Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers take home a big road win over Ulster University Elks, running out 53-83 point winners in the end. A big 25-point game from Oisin O’Reilly coupled with solid performances from Justin Goldsborough and Paul Caffrey saw Tolka into a comfortable 27-45 lead at half time and they drove on from there.

Basketball Ireland Results: December 29-30th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

CandS Neptune 92-95 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

DCU Saints 91-71 Maree

Pyrobel Killester 79-63 Griffith College Swords Thunder

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin 81-79 UCC Demons

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

UL Sports Eagles 74-57 WIT Vikings

Limerick Celtics 92-94 LIT

DBS Eanna 123-50 GameFootage.net Titans

KUBS BC 101-70 LYIT Donegal

EJ Sligo All-Stars 80-77 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Ulster University Elks 53-83 Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers

Portlaoise Panthers 70-104 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig

BASKETBALL IRELAND DETAILED RESULTS: December 29-30th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

DCU Saints 91-71 Maree

Top scorers DCU Saints: Mike Bonaparte 22, Tariq Guebaili 16, Martins Provizors 14

Top scorers Maree: Sean Sellers 26, Niels Bunschoten 22, Eoin Rockall 11

Half time score: DCU Saints 46-33 Maree

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

DBS Éanna 123-50 Gamefootage.net Titans

Top scorers DBS Éanna: Stefan Zecevic 39, Joshua Wilson 21, Conor Gallagher 16

Top scorers Gamefootage.net Titans: Tom Rivard 23, Eoin Coughlan 6, Harrison Deneka 5

Half time score: DBS Éanna 63-31 Gamefootage.net Titans

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: January 4-6th, 2019

Friday 4th January 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

UCC Demons v CandS Neptune, Mardyke Arena, 20:00;

Saturday 5th January 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Belfast Star v Pyrobel Killester, De La Salle, 18:30;

DCU Saints v UCD Marian, DCU Sports Complex, 19:00;

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;

Maree v Moycullen, Calasanctius College-Galway, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

IT Carlow Basketball v DCU Mercy, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

NUIG Mystics v Fr Mathews, NUIG, 15:30;

Marble City Hawks v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, O Loughlin Gaels Gym, 19:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, Mercy College, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 15:30;

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v KUBS BC, Ballincollig CS, 16:00;

LIT v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, Limerick IT Sportshall, 18:00;

Limerick Celtics v DBS Eanna, St Munchins, 18:00;

UL Sports Eagles v Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers, UL Arena-Limerick, 19:00;

Waterford Vikings v Ulster University Elks, Waterford IT, 19:00;

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v GameFootage.net Titans, Killarney, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Limerick Celtics v Phoenix Rockets, St Munchins, 16:00;

Maree v UL Huskies, Calsanctius College, 17:00;

Swords Thunder v Trinity Meteors, ALSAA-Dublin, 17:30;

Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s v Portlaoise Panthers, St Marys Castleisland, 18:30;

Fabplus North West v Ulster University Elks, Ballyshannon, 19:30;

Sunday 6th January 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Belfast Star v Templeogue, De La Salle, 15:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Pyrobel Killester, Parochial Hall, 14:45;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Portlaoise Panthers v LYIT Donegal, St Marys Sports Hall, 17:00;