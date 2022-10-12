Killannin’s Niamh Fahey on Ireland’s qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup

History was made last night at Hampden Park when the Republic of Ireland beat Scotland 1-0 to qualify directly for the 2023 Fifa Womens World Cup that will take place in Australia and New Zealand.

Amber Barrett’s goal was the difference between the sides with Ireland having to defend under severe pressure in the final minutes.

One of the stars of the Ireland win was Killannin’s Niamh Fahey who produced the performance of a lifetime in helping Ireland to qualify for a World Cup for the first time in their history.

Niamh spoke to John Mulligan: