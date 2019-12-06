Killannin’s Cathal Walsh Heads To AFL Combine

Killannin’s Cathal Walsh (Back Row No.13) has travelled to Dublin this weekend as he joins nineteen other young players from all over the country in the AFL Combine that sees players tested by AFL Coaches with the goal of being included in the international draft where the best young players will play Australian Football next year.

Cathal, son of former Galway Manager Kevin, scored 1-8 for Killannin in their West Board U20 Final win over Clonbur last weekend and he is one of five from Connacht who are attending this weekend’s combine. The others being Matthew Ruane, Oisin Mullen and Frank Irwin from Mayo and Oisin O’Reilly from Roscommon.

The Combine has been the springboard for a host of Irish recruits into international rules in recent seasons with Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s Olivia Divilly excelling in the AFLW Combine in Melbourne two months ago.