Killannin victorious in Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé 2023

Killannin came home with the Dermot Early senior men’s cup at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé 2023, the famed Gaelic football tournament which took place last weekend across the Dingle Peninsula.

A large panel of over 30 players and management team travelled to West Kerry and with plenty of youth and running In the Galway lads, they easily overcame Clara of Offaly in the straight semi-final on a whopping scoreline of 5-17 to 0-3 with Cian O’Culainn and Cathal Walsh standing out for Killannin.

The final was a different affair against Limerick’s Monaleen who showed promise in the early stages going two points ahead after five minutes. But, goals win games and Killannin led 3-3 to 5 points at half time. The An Gaeltacht club, tournament hosts, have a famous pitch at Gallarus, only 50 yards from the sea and wind played a role in the second half as Monaleen took advantage of it with some great long range points and brought the outcome back into contention but Killannin did manage to pick off five points in the second half to win on a scoreline of 3-8 to 0-11. Killannin also gained more silverware in the guise of The Player of the Tournament award which was presented to Killannin defender Edwin Murray.

Comórtas chairman Padraig Óg O’Sé commented, “This is a massive showcase for West Kerry and we are happy to say the power and draw of this tournament for those interested in Gaelic games is still massive. Thanks to the Killannin for joining us and keeping that great link the tournament has with the county. I’d like to also extend a thanks to all the referees, volunteers and of course our partners Lidl, EJ Menswear.com, Udarás Na Gaeltachta and Kerry County Council for helping to run the football festival each year.”

The Comórtas smelt of roses this weekend as current Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy lined out at centre back for Cill Óige of Westmeath who lost the junior ladies final to local side Dingle ladies.

The football festival, which was founded by eight-time All-Ireland winner Páidí Ó Sé, is supported by Lidl Ireland, EJ Menswear, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit, Fáilte Ireland and Údarás na Gaeltachta, and has attracted over 18,000 club players since it was founded in 1989.

With 22 teams – making up over 550 panel members, management and supporters – taking part in ladies and men’s Gaelic football competitions at junior, intermediate and senior level, the ‘Comórtas’ delivered a feast of football to West Kerry.