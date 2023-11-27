Galway Bay FM

27 November 2023

Killannin crowned U19 A football champions

Killannin captured the U19 A football championship county title on Saturday with a fully deserved 0-15 to 3-3 win over Corofin in Pearse Stadium. With the story of the game, here is Jonathan Higgins…

After the game, Jonathan spoke to the winning Killannin manager Patrick Sweeney…

Jonathan also spoke to the victorious Killannin captain Ryan Roche…

Jonathan got the views of Killannin’s Man of the Match, wing-back Cormac Kinneavy…

Photos courtesy of Killannin GAA Facebook page

