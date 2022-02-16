Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s Olivia Divilly is The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month for January

KILKERRIN-Clonberne and Galway star Olivia Divilly has been honoured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for January 2022.

Divilly, 26, was in superb form for her club Kilkerrin-Clonberne in the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final victory over opponents Mourneabbey from Cork on Saturday, January 29.

At St Brendan’s Park, Birr, Olivia scored 0-5, including two points from play, as Kilkerrin-Clonberne made up for a one-point defeat against Mourneabbey in 2019 to get their hands on the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup for the very first time.

Olivia was joined in the Kilkerrin-Clonberne starting line-up by sister Siobhan, while another sister, Niamh, came off the bench in the second half to play a key role.

Olivia and Siobhan are both established Senior inter-county stars with Galway, while Olivia was nominated for a TG4 All Star award for her county exploits in 2019 and 2021.

Olivia was presented with her award today by Edele O’Reilly, Director of Sales and Marketing, The Croke Park.