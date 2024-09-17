Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s Olivia Divilly chats to Galway Bay FM as AIB Welcomes All-Ireland Ladies Club Football Championships to #THETOUGHEST Club

Share story:

AIB will sponsor the All-Ireland club football championships for the next four years, joining all four Gaelic Games codes together under one sponsorship for the first time.

The news comes on the week that the Galleon Restaurant Galway senior club LGFA semi-finals take place. 12-in-a-row chasing Kilkerrin/Clonberne clash with Senior B winners Salthill/Knocknacarra, with Claregalway and Corofin going up against each other. Both games are on Sunday (22nd September 2024) with details to be confirmed.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne will be favourites to continue their unbeaten streak, going back to 2019, intact as the 2022 All-Ireland Junior champions.

To chat about the AIB announcement, and look ahead to the county semi-final, Galway attacker Olivia Divilly caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

==

AIB today (17th September) announced a landmark sponsorship agreement with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA), becoming the title sponsor of the coveted All-Ireland Club Championships.

This historic partnership marks the first time a single sponsor has united all four codes of Gaelic Games – Gaelic Football, Hurling, Camogie, and Ladies Football – under one banner.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, AIB was joined by LGFA stars Olivia Divilly of reigning Senior Club Champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway), Niamh Hetherton of Clontarf and multi-All-Ireland winner with Dublin LGFA, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh of Corca Dhuibhne and 2024 All Ireland winner with Kerry LGFA, and Clodagh McCambridge of Clann Éireann (Armagh), current Ulster LGFA Club Champions.

Speaking at the announcement, AIB Chief Executive Officer, Colin Hunt said: “At AIB, we understand that gaelic games are more than just games – they’re the lifeblood of communities across Ireland. We’ve been proud supporters of the GAA for decades, and today marks a truly historic moment as we become the first-ever sponsor to unite all four codes under one banner. This partnership with the LGFA is a special one, we’re inspired by the dedication of the players, the passion of the volunteers, and the unwavering support of fans that make the Club Championships so unique. We’re proud to stand alongside the LGFA and help support the next chapter in the incredible story of Ladies Football in clubs nationwide.”

This multi-year agreement sees AIB extend its already comprehensive commitment to the most coveted trophies in Gaelic Games, across all four codes, and contested by over 2,200 clubs nationwide. AIB adds the All-Ireland Ladies Club Football Championships to its sponsorship portfolio, as it enters its 34th year with the men’s football and hurling championships and its 12th year with the Camogie Club Championships. Through its #TheToughest campaign, AIB will shine a spotlight on these inspiring stories at the heart of communities nationwide.

Speaking at the announcement, Uachtarán Cumann Peil Gael na mBan, Mícheál Naughton said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome AIB on board as sponsors of the All-Ireland Ladies Club Football Championships. They have a long and admirable history of supporting club championships across the other codes, and we know they share our deep passion for Gaelic Games. We’re excited to work together to showcase the incredible skill, dedication, and community spirit that define our club championships and inspire the next generation of LGFA players.”

For exclusive content and behind the scenes action from the AIB Camogie and GAA Club Championships follow @AIB_GAA on Twitter and Instagram, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AIBGAA and www.aib.ie/gaa.

#TheToughest