Kilkerrin/Clonberne wins LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Final – Commentary and Reaction

Kilkerrin-Clonberne captain Louise Ward lifts the cup after the 2022 currentaccount.ie LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Final match between Donaghmoyne of Monaghan, and Kilkerrin-Clonberne of Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Kilkerrin/Clonberne defended their All-Ireland Senior Club Title in style on Saturday evening beating Donaghmoyne by 0-13 to 0-7 at Croke Park.

Rosemary Courtney of Donaghmoyne in action against Nicola Ward of Kilkerrin-Clonberne during the 2022 currentaccount.ie LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Final match between Donaghmoyne of Monaghan, and Kilkerrin-Clonberne of Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Teams and Scorers

Scorers – Kilkerrin-Clonberne: O Divilly 0-5 (3f), C Miskell 0-4, L Ward 0-2, E Noone (f), L Noone 0-1 each. Donaghmoyne: C Courtney 0-3, R Courtney 0-2, A Garland, C McConnell 0-1 each.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne: L Murphy; C Costello, S Gormally, C Dunleavy; K Mee, N Ward, H Noone; S Divilly, L Finnegan; O Divilly, L Ward, L Noone; E Noone, A Morrissey, C Miskell.

Subs: N Divilly for Finnegan (47), S Fahy for Mee (52), M Flanagan for L Noone (53), Caitlin Boyle for Morrissey (58), Caoimhe Boyle for Miskell (59).

Donaghmoyne: L Martin; J Geoghegan, N Callan, A Callan; F Courtney, S Courtney, E Traynor; C Courtney, E McElroy; A Garland, R Courtney, S McConnell; C McConnell, L Garland, A Burns.

Subs: G Comiskey for A Burns, A McElroy for S McConnell (both 53), D Collier for A Callan, J Courtney for Geoghegan, S Burns for A Garland (all 59).

Ref – Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).

Ailish Morrissey of Kilkerrin-Clonberne in action against Eileen McElroy of Donaghmoyne during the 2022 currentaccount.ie LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship Final match between Donaghmoyne of Monaghan, and Kilkerrin-Clonberne of Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile