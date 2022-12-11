Kilkerrin/Clonberne wins LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Final – Commentary and Reaction

Kilkerrin/Clonberne defended their All-Ireland Senior Club Title in style on Saturday evening beating Donaghmoyne by 0-13 to 0-7 at Croke Park.
Here is another chance to hear the commentary of the final with Tommy Devane and Jonathan Higgins.
The Full Time Match report from Tommy Devane
Tommy spoke to members of the Kilkerrin/Clonberne team and management after the game.
He started by talking to Nicola Ward
Tommy then spoke to Eva Noone
The player of the match was Olivia Divilly who spoke to Tommy
Tommy spoke to team manager Willie Ward
Finally, Tommy spoke to the Kilkerrin/CLonberne captain Louise Ward
Teams and Scorers
Scorers – Kilkerrin-Clonberne: O Divilly 0-5 (3f), C Miskell 0-4, L Ward 0-2, E Noone (f), L Noone 0-1 each. Donaghmoyne: C Courtney 0-3, R Courtney 0-2, A Garland, C McConnell 0-1 each.
Kilkerrin-Clonberne: L Murphy; C Costello, S Gormally, C Dunleavy; K Mee, N Ward, H Noone; S Divilly, L Finnegan; O Divilly, L Ward, L Noone; E Noone, A Morrissey, C Miskell.
Subs: N Divilly for Finnegan (47), S Fahy for Mee (52), M Flanagan for L Noone (53), Caitlin Boyle for Morrissey (58), Caoimhe Boyle for Miskell (59).
Donaghmoyne: L Martin; J Geoghegan, N Callan, A Callan; F Courtney, S Courtney, E Traynor; C Courtney, E McElroy; A Garland, R Courtney, S McConnell; C McConnell, L Garland, A Burns.
Subs: G Comiskey for A Burns, A McElroy for S McConnell (both 53), D Collier for A Callan, J Courtney for Geoghegan, S Burns for A Garland (all 59).
Ref – Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).