Kilkerrin/Clonberne wins fifth Connacht Senior LGFA Football Title In A Row

Kilkerrin/Clonberne made history on Sunday afternoon in Charlestown when they beat Mayo champions Burrishoole by 1-15 to 0-3 to win their fifth Connacht Senior Club Title in a row. A first for the Galway Club.

They will play Munster champions Ballymacarbury from Waterford in the All-Ireland Semi-Final in two weeks’ time.

Here is the commentary of the final with John Lynch and Nikki Brennan.

After the game, Chairperson of the Connacht LGFA Con Moynihan made the presentation to Kilkerrin/Clonberne captain Louise Ward.

John Mulligan caught up with John Lynch after the game to talk about Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s win.

John also spoke to the Kilkerrin/Clonberne manager Willie Ward.

Player of the Match Lyndsey Noone receiving her award from Chairperson Connacht LGFA Con Moynihan