1 December 2023

Kilkerrin/Clonberne vs Kilmacud Crokes (All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Semi-Final Preview with Willie Ward)

Kilkerrin/Clonberne continue their quest for three All-Irelands in succession this Sunday (3rd December) when they travel to Dublin to take on Kilmacud Crokes in the 2023 national semi-final.

The Galway champions named an unchanged starting line-up, following their 2-15 to 1-7 Connacht final success against Mayo’s Knockmore, with Hannah Noone and Olivia Divilly getting the goals.

There will be local interest in the opposition as Maigh Cuilinn’s Ailbhe Davoren, who scored 1-1 in Kilmacud Crokes’ 4-18 to 1-10 victory over Offaly’s Naomh Chiarain in the Leinster Final, plays at centre forward for the hosts.

Leading up to the game, Kilkerrin/Clonberne manager Willie Ward has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Parnell Park on Sunday is 2pm and we’ll have full online coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.

 

