Kilkerrin/Clonberne To Face St Nathy’s From Sligo In Connacht LGFA Senior Club Final

Kilkerrin/Clonberne will face St Nathy’s from Sligo in the Connacht LGFA Senior Club Final following yesterday’s Semi-Finals. In Clogher yesterday afternoon, Kevin Reidy’s side accounted for Carnacon by 2-19 to 2-8 while St Nathy’s were 1-10 to 1-6 winners over Kilbride from Roscommon.

Paul Shaughnessy Reports on Kilkerrin Clonberne’s win over Carnacon:

After the game Paul spoke to Kilkerrin/Clonberne Manager Kevin Reidy

CLGFA Junior & Senior Club Finals next Saturday (result on day)

Saturday 10th October: Dr. Hyde Park Roscommon

Jnr: 12.30pm

Naomh Mhuire Galway v Eoghan Rua Sligo

Snr: 4.00pm

Kilkerrin Clonberne Galway v St. Nathy’s Sligo