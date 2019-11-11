Kilkerrin/Clonberne Qualify For First Ever All-Ireland Senior Club Final

After three previous attempts to make the LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Final came up short, Kilkerrin Clonberne’s senior Ladies finally reached the promised land with an impressive and comprehensive 5-12 to 2-10 win over Foxrock/Cabinteely played at the Connacht COE on Sunday last.

Here is the Match Report from Ollie Turner

After the game, Ollie spoke to Kilkerrin/Clonberne manager Kevin Reidy

Scorers

Kilkerrin/Clonberne: O Divilly 0-9 (7f); A Morrissey 2-1; L Ward 2-0; A Clarke 1-0,C Miskell 0-2.

Foxrock-Cabinteely: A Ring 1-2 (1-0 pen, 1f), H O’Neill 0-4, A Connolly 0-3 (2f), K McNally 1-0, E McDonagh 0-1.

KILKERRIN/CLONBERNE: L. Murphy; S Gormally; A Costello; S Fahy; C Dunleavy; N Ward; H Noone; L Ward; S Divilly; L Noone; O Divilly; C Miskell; A Morrissey; A Clarke; E Noone.

Subs: C Boyle for L Noone (47); K Mee for Costello (59); S Fahy for Fahy (60); C Costello for Miskell (60).

FOXROCK-CABINTEELY: A Tarpey; A Murray; S Quinn; E McDonagh; L Lisciardi; N Collins; C O’Riordan; T O’Sullivan; A Connolly; H O’Neill; A Ring; K McNally; J Egan.

Subs: L Ahern for Murray (half time); A Murphy for Egan (35); R McGovern for McNally (44); A Murphy for Nerney (47); N Ryan for Fusciardi (54).

Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo).

