Kilkerrin/Clonberne names unchanged team for LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Final

Kilkerrin/Clonberne have named their starting team for Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Club Final with Donaghmoyne at Croke Park. The team shows no changes from their All-Ireland Semi-Final win over Ballymacarbry.

The team is:

In Goal Lisa Murphy, The Full Back Line is Chloe Costello, Sarah Gormally and Clare Dunleavy. In the Half Backs are Katelyn Mee, Nicola Ward and Hannah Noone. Siobhan Divilly and Lisa Gannon start in Midfield. The Half Forward Line is Olivia Divilly, the captain Louise Ward and Lynsey Noone and the Full Forward line is Eva Noone, Chloe Miskell and Ailish Morrissey.

Throw in on Saturday is at 5pm and is live on Galway Bay FM