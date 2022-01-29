Kilkerrin/Clonberne make history in currentaccount.ie LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Final

Two years from their heartbreaking defeat to the same opposition, Kilkerrin/Clonberne made history in St Brendan’s Park in Birr by beating Mourneabbey in the currentaccount.ie LGFA All-Ireland Ladies Club Football Final.

Their 1-11 to 1-7 win told a story of a team determined and the style and matter in which they won it was one of the performaces of the year so far.

With his match report here is Tommy Devane:

After the game, Tommy spoke to the Ward sisters, Nicola and team captain Louise:

Tommy then spoke to goal scorer Chloe Miskell:

The player of the match was Olivia Divilly. She spoke to Tommy:

As Louise Ward went up to collect the cup, Tommy spoke to her father and the team manager Willie Ward:

Kilkerrin/Clonberne – All-Ireland Club Champions 2021

Kilkerrin/Clonberne captain Louise Ward with Galway Bay FM Match Commentator Tommy Devane

Player of the Match Olivia Divilly

Chloe Miskell of Kilkerrin-Clonberne shoots to score her side’s first goal during the 2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies Senior Club Football Championship Final match between Mourneabbey and Kilkerrin-Clonberne at St Brendan’s Park in Birr, Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Scorers: Kilkerrin-Clonberne: O Divilly 0-5 (3f), C Miskell 1-0, E Noone 0-2 (1f), A Morrissey 0-2, N Ward 0-1, L Ward 0-1.

Mourneabbey: D O’Sullivan 0-6 (6f), L Fitzgerald 1-0 (1-0 pen), C O’Sullivan 0-1.

KILKERRIN-CLONBERNE: L Murphy; A Costello, S Gormally, C Costello; S Fahy, N Ward, C Dunleavy; S Divilly, H Noone; O Divilly, L Ward, L Noone; E Noone, C Miskell, A Morrissey.

Subs: N Divilly for Miskell (42), K Mee for Fahy (47), A Clarke for Morrissey (52), M Flanagan for L Noone (60).

MOURNEABBEY: M O’Sullivan; M Burke, E Meaney, K Coakley; A Ryan, M O’Callaghan, E Jack; E Coakley, N O’Sullivan; E Harrington, R O’Sullivan, B O’Sullivan; C O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, L Fitzgerald.

Subs: A Cronin for Harrington (39), D Cronin for Jack (53), A O’Sullivan for Burke (57).

Referee: Kevin Phelan (Laois).