Kilkerrin/Clonberne looking to reach their first LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Final

Kilkerrin/Clonberne will on Sunday hope to reach their first All-Ireland senior Club Final when they take on Dublin kingpins Foxrock/Cabinteeley at the Connacht centre of excellence. (Throw in – 2pm).

For the Galway club, this is their fourth appearance in the All-Ireland Semi-Final. In 2014, they were beaten by Termon of Donegal before two defeats in two years against Mourneabbey from Cork.

However, this year has seen a more mature Kilkerrin/Clonberne in both the county and provincial championships and they will host Foxrock/Cabinteely confident of finally making that breakthrough.

Their manager is Kevin Reidy and he spoke to Ollie Turner

Kilkerrin/Clonberne – Past appearances in All-Ireland Semi-Finals

2014 All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final

Venue: Clonberne

Termon (Donegal) 3-11 Kilkerrin/Clonberne 2-12

2015 All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final

Venue: Mourneabbey

Mourneabbey (Cork) 2-11 Kilkerrin/Clonberne 2-10

2018 All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final

Venue: Clonberne

Mourneabbey (Cork) 1-14 Kilkerrin/Clonberne 0-09