Galway Champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne begin their Connacht Club Championship campgain this Saturday when they host Mayo champions Knockmore in the Quarter Final of the Ladies Connacht Senior Club Championships in Clonberne at 2pm.

If they overcome the Mayo Champions, who beat Carnacon in the County Final, They will be out against Roscommon’s Clan na NGael a week later in the Semi-Final.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne manager Willie Ward spoke to John Mulligan this morning looking forward to the game.