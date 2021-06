Kilkerrin/Clonberne ladies looking to achieve three in a row of Connacht Club Titles

print

Saturday evening next will see Kilkerrin/Clonberne take on St Nathy’s of Sligo in the Connacht LGFA Senior Club Final at Markievicz Park. (Throw in – 7pm)

The 2019 All-Ireland Club finalists will once again bid to make it to the All-Ireland Club Semi-Final but first must beat a Nathy’s side who are always a tough opposition.

Willie Ward took over from Kevin Reidy last year as manager and will look build on their Connacht Club Semi-Final win over Carnacon. Kilkerrin/Clonberne winning by 2-19 to 2-6.

As the countdown continues to Saturday evening’s game, Willie took a minute to speak to John Mulligan about the team’s preparations.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s Record in the Connacht LGFA Senior Club Final since 2013.

2013 Connacht Club SFC final

Carnacon 0-19 Kilkerrin/Clonberne 0-11

2014 Connacht Club SFC final

Kilkerrin/Clonberne 0-12 Carnacon 2-05

2015 Connacht Club SFC final

Kilkerrin/Clonberne 6-19 Kiltubrid 0-07

2017 Connacht Club SFC final

Carnacon 5-17 Kilkerrin/Clonberne 6-14

2017 Connacht Club SFC final replay

Carnacon 4-10 Kilkerrin/Clonberne 2-13

2018 Connacht Club SFC final

Kilkerrin/Clonberne 3-04 Carnacon 1-08

2019 Connacht Club SFC final

Kilkerrin/Clonberne 3-21 Kilbride 1-06