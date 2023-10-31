Kilkerrin Clonberne ladies into another Connacht Final

All-Ireland champions Kilkerrin Clonberne will play Knockmore of Mayo in the 2023 Connacht Senior Ladies Football final after they outclassed Glencar Manorhamilton of Leitrim by 1-28 to 1-4 in Clonberne Sportsfield in Bank Holiday Monday. Jonathan Higgins reports…

After the game, Jonathan spoke to Kilkerrin Clonberne manager Willie Ward and captain Louise Ward…

Elsewhere, the other two Galway clubs in provincial championship action at the weekend were beaten in their respective semi-finals as Oughterard lost out to St Brigids of Leitrim by 2-8 to 0-11 on Saturday in the Junior semi-final, while Salthill Knocknacarra were beaten by Eoghan Rua of Sligo in the Intermediate semi-final on Sunday by 2-13 to 1-14 after extra time.

Cover photo courtesy of Kilkerrin Clonberne LGFA Facebook page