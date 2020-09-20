Kilkerrin/Clonberne Ladies Are 2020 County Senior Football Champions

Defending champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne retained their Galway LGFA County Senior Football Crown following a hard fought final with Claregalway on Saturday afternoon.

The Final score of Kilkerrin/Clonberne 2-15 Claregalway 1-9 only tells half the tale as described by Mike Rafferty.

John Mulligan then caught up with Kilkerrin/Clonberne manager Kevin Reidy on Sunday to get his thoughts on the final and what lies ahead for the team with the Connacht Club Championship when they face Carnacon in two weeks.

Nicola and Louise Ward Following Saturday’s County Final Win Over Claregalway.

Player of the Match Olivia Divilly