Kilkerrin/Clonberne Heading to Dublin in December for All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Semi-Final

Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final against Kilmacud Crokes has been fixed for Sunday, 3rd December.

Willie Ward’s charges beat Mayo’s Knockmore last Sunday (12th November) 2-15 to 1-7 to win a sixth successive Connacht senior championship, and are now two games away from securing a three-in-a-row of All-Ireland crowns.

Kilmacud Crokes, with 1-1 from Galway star Ailbhe Davoren, successfully retained their Leinster crown beating Offaly’s Niamh Ciaran last weekend.

Throw-in at Kilmacud on Sunday, 3rd December is 2pm.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne are crowned Connacht LGFA Senior Club Champions – Commentary and Reaction – https://t.co/FUZJLW7sri pic.twitter.com/rg7p3GKy8l — Galway Bay FM Sport (@gbfmsports) November 13, 2023