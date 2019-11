Kilkerrin/Clonberne denied at the death in dramatic LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Final

Mourneabbey (Cork) 2-9 Kilkerrin/Clonberne (Galway) 0-14

Mourneabbey secured back-to-back All-Ireland Senior Club titles as a Laura Fitzgerald point with less than 20 seconds remaining broke Kilkerrin/Clonberne hearts in a dramatic All-Ireland decider at the Gaelic Grounds.

Points from Chloe Miskell and Annette Clarke had hauled Kilkerrin/Clonberne back level as the full-time whistle approached, but one final patient attack was finished brilliantly by Fitzgerald on the turn and Shane Ronayne’s side completed the successful defence of their title after an enthralling encounter.

Match Report from Kevin Dwyer

After the game, Tommy Devane spoke to the Kilkerrin/Clonberne manager Kevin Reidy

Scorers – Mourneabbey: L Fitzgerald 1-3, D O’Sullivan 1-2 (1f), C O’Sullivan 0-2, N Healy 0-2.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne: O Divilly 0-3 (2f), A Morrissey 0-3, A Clarke 0-3, C Miskell 0-2, C Dunleavy 0-1, L Noone 0-1, E Noone 0-1.

MOURNEABBEY: M O’Sullivan; S Conroy, E Meaney, A O’Sullivan; E Harrington, R O’Sullivan, K Coakley; M O’Callaghan, B O’Sullivan; N Healy, C O’Sullivan, N O’Sullivan; L Fitzgerald, D O’Sullivan, S O’Callaghan.

Subs: A Ryan for S O’Callaghan (35), E Jack for Harrington (35), A Cronin for N O’Sullivan (50).

Kilkerrin/Clonberne: L Murphy; S Gormally, A Costello, S Fahy; C Dunleavy, N Ward, H Noone; L Ward, S Divilly; L Noone, O Divilly, C Miskell; A Morrissey, A Clarke, E Noone.

Subs: K Mee for N Ward (19), C Boyle for C Miskell (52-57, blood), C Boyle for L Noone (58).

Ref – Maggie Farrelly (Cavan).