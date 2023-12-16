Kilkerrin/Clonberne crowned All-Ireland Ladies Club Champions – Commentary and Reaction

Kilkerrin-Clonberne delivered a clinical display against Ballymacarbry at Croke Park on Saturday evening to claim their third successive currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Senior Club Championship crown.

Here is the commentary of their historic win with Tommy Devane and Ivan Smyth.

Presented by John Mulligan

Tommy Devane spoke to Kilkerrin/Clonberne Manager Willie Ward.

Tommy then spoke to Kilkerrin/Clonberne Captain Louise Ward.

Galway Bay FM Player of the Match Eva Noone then spoke to Tommy.

Finally, Tommy spoke to Olivia Divilly who was outstanding for Kilkerrin/Clonberne this evening.

Scorers

Kilkerrin-Clonberne: E Noone 0-6 (1f), C Miskell 0-5, L Noone 0-4, O Divilly 0-2 (1f), N Ward 0-1.

Ballymacarbry: K Hogan 0-5 (4f), C Walsh 1-1, B McMaugh 0-2, A Wall 0-1.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne: L Murphy; C Costello, S Gormally, C Dunleavy; K Mee, N Ward, L Finnegan; S Divilly, H Noone; O Divilly, L Ward, L Noone; E Noone, C Miskell, N Divilly.

Subs: M Flanagan for Gormally (44), A Madden for N Divilly (55), Caoimhe Boyle for Finnegan, Caitlin Boyle for E Noone (both 58).

Ballymacarbry: L Fitzpatrick; G Nugent, M McGrath, M Ryan; K McGrath, L Ryan, R Browne; K Hogan, A Barron; A Wall, B McMaugh, S Hallinan; S Peters, C Walsh, M Boyce.

Subs: G Carrigan for Boyce (h-t), M Ryan for Barron (41), O Barron for M Ryan (55).

Referee: Maggie Farrelly (Cavan).