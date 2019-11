Kilkerrin/Clonberne will be looking to be the first Galway Ladies team to win an All-Ireland Senior Ladies Club Championship since 1982 this Saturday.

The Galway side will be taking on defending champions Mourneabbey at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick at 5pm this Saturday. Ahead of the final, Ollie Turner spoke to Kilkerrin/Clonberne manager Kevin Reidy…