Kilkerrin/Clonberne Book Place In Connacht LGFA Senior Club Final

Connacht Senior Club Championship Semi-Final

Kilkerrin/Clonberne 4-9 Carnacon 2-4

By DARAGH SMALL

Olivia Divilly hit top form as reigning champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne advanced to the Connacht Senior Club Championship Final after victory over rivals Carnacon at the Connacht Centre of Excellence.

Kevin Reidy’s side made better use of the wind and goals from Annette Clarke, Lynsey Noone, Louise Ward and Ailish Morrissey were enough to earn a spot in the decider.

This match was moved to Bekan after the original venue in Clonberne was deemed unplayable by referee Gus Chapman following a downpour one hour before throw-in.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne had the breeze at their backs in the opening half and they took a 2-5 to 1-2 lead into half-time thanks to goals from Lynsey Noone and Clarke.

Cora Staunton didn’t start for Carnacon and they lacked a killer instinct up front while the Galway champions raced into a 0-3 to 0-0 lead after the opening quarter.

Olivia Divilly sent over her first free after 30 seconds and doubled her tally in the third minute. Divilly was just back from her AFL trials in Australia and showed wonderful athleticism to get back and block a Fiona McHale effort.

Then in the 15th minute she added a third Kilkerrin/Clonberne free and they were in complete control.

But Staunton was introduced for Deirdre Joyce and Carnacon began to gain a foothold in the opposition half.

In the 20th minute Staunton got possession and sent in a high ball towards Lisa Murphy’s goal with Erina Flannery getting to the ball first. It was a crucial goal and Staunton added a point as Carnacon took their only lead in the game.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne retained their composure, however, and Ailish Morrissey and Eva Noone scored back-to-back points. Staunton scored again but Kilkerrin/Clonberne dominated the rest of the half.

Clarke finished low from the penalty spot in the 26th minute after Louise Ward had been fouled. And one minute later Lynsey Noone crashed her shot to the Carnacon net.

There were six points separating the sides at the start of the second-half and Louise Ward scored her goal four minutes after the resumption when she raced through the heart of the Carnacon defence.

Clarke and Olivia Divilly extended the lead but Doireann Hughes gave the assist and Aoife Brennan’s goal brought Carnacon back into the game.

The Mayo outfit were 3-7 to 2-4 in arrears with 19 minutes remaining but Morrissey showed strength and determination to finish the killer fourth goal in the 48th minute, and the Galway champions now go on to face Roscommon’s Kilbride in the final.

Scorers – Kilkerrin/Clonberne: A Clarke 1-2 (1-0 pen), O Divilly 0-5 (4f), A Morrissey 1-1, L Ward 1-0, L Noone 1-0, E Noone 0-1.

Carnacon: E Flannery 1-0, A Brennan 1-0, C Staunton 0-3, L Dowling 0-1.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne: L Murphy; A Costello, H Noone, S Gormally; N Ward, S Fahy, C Dunleavy; S Divilly, L Ward; C Miskell, O Divilly, L Noone; E Noone, A Clarke, A Morrissey. Subs: C Boyle for Miskell (47), K Mee for L Noone (61), S Fahy for Gormally (62).

Carnacon: M Higgins; S Larkin, S Walshe, E Cosgrave; M Corbett, M Carter, M McGing; B Bruton, F McHale; D Joyce, A Dowling, D Hughes; A Brennan, L Dowling, E Flannery. Subs: C Staunton for Joyce (15).

Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo).