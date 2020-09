The Intermediate footballers of Kilkerrin/Clonberne made sure it would be a good weekend for the parish following the success of their senior ladies team by booking their place in the Claregalway Hotel County Intermediate Football Final with a 0-11 to 0-7 win over Killererin in Tuam Stadium.

Kevin Dwyer was there

They will face either Dunmore McHales or Cortoon Shamrocks who will meet in the other Semi-Final on Sunday afternoon next at 12.30.