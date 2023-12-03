Kilkerrin/Clonberne book place in All-Ireland Club Final – Commentary and reaction

Defending champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne booked their place in the LGFA All-Ireland Senior Club Final following a thrilling and dramatic two point win over Kilmacud Crokes in Parnell Park on Sunday Afternoon.

It took extra time to separate the sides with the breakthrough not happening until the second period of Extra Time.

Here is the full commentary of the game with Tommy Devane and Ciara Trant.

The Full Time match report from Tommy Devane

After the game, Darren Kelly spoke to caretaker manager Michael Divilly who was standing in for Willie Ward who was unable to attend.

Darren also spoke to Player of the Match Eva Noone.

SCORERS: Kilkerrin-Clonberne: E Noone 0-6 (5f), O Divilly 0-3 (2f), L Ward 0-2, H Noone, L Noone, C Miskell, M Flanagan 0-1 each. Kilmacud Crokes: N Cotter 0-3 (3f), E Rutledge 0-3 (2f), G Kos 1-0, K Murray 0-2, M Jennings, J Buckley 0-1 each.

KILKERRIN-CLONBERNE: L Murphy; C Costello, S Gormally, C Dunleavy; K Mee, N Ward, L Finnegan; S Divilly, H Noone; O Divilly, L Ward, L Noone; E Noone, C Miskell, N Divilly. Subs: A Madden for Miskell (40), M Flanagan for Finnegan (50), Caoimhe Boyle for S Divilly (84).

KILMACUD CROKES: R Fleming; P Greene, E Sweeney, C Regan; S O’Donoghue, K Murray, A Kane; L Magee, G Kos; N Cotter, A Davoren, M Jennings; J Buckley, M Davoren, E Rutledge. Subs: C Sultan for O’Donoghue (54), A Conroy for Buckley (57), E Kane for A Davoren (65), A Bedford for Greene (73), A Davoren for M Davoren (74-77),

Referee: Patrick Smith (Waterford).