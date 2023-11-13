Galway Bay FM

13 November 2023

Kilkerrin/Clonberne are crowned Connacht LGFA Senior Club Champions – Commentary and Reaction

Kilkerrin/Clonberne were crowned Connacht LGFA Senior Club Champions for the sixth time in a row with an impressive 2-15 to 1-7 win over Knockmore in Swinford.

Willie Ward’s charges will play Kilmacud Crokes in the All-Ireland Club Semi-Final.

Here is the Commentary again from Darren Kelly and Leah Kelly.

Darren Kelly has the Full Time report

After the game, Darren spoke to Player of the Match Nicola Ward, Kilkerrin/Clonberne Captain Louise Ward and Manager Willie Ward.

Team Captain Louise Ward receiving the cup from Con Moynihan.

 

Player of the Match Nicola Ward receiving her award from Con Moynihan.

 

 

