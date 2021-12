Kilkerrin/Clonberne are the Connacht Senior Club Champions for the fourth year in a row and their sixth overall after their comfortable 4-22 to 1-6 win over Glencar/Manorhamilton on Sunday afternoon in Swinford.

Match Report from Tommy Devane

After the game, Tommy got the reaction of the Kilkerrin/Clonberne manager Willie Ward

Tommy also spoke to player of the match Ailish Morrisey

Kilkerrin/Clonberne as they lined out on Sunday