Kilkerrin/Clonberne And Claregalway To Meet In Ladies County Senior Football Final

Claregalway and Kilkerrin/Clonberne will face each other in the County Senior Football Final next Saturday afternoon after winning their respective Semi-Finals yesterday afternoon.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne overcame a brave Caltra Cuans challenge to win by 6-20 to 1-8 in Clonberne.

Ivan Smyth Reports

Meanwhile, Claregalway and Corofin played out a very entertaining Semi-Final in Claregalway with the home side winning by 4-8 to 2-6.

Paul Shaughnessy Reports

The County Ladies Senior Football Final will be played on Saturday Next in Annaghdown with the throw in scheduled for 4pm. This is subject to change.

Galway LGFA Intermediate Semi-Final result

Menlough/Skehana 3-9 Clonbur 1-13

Galway LGFA Intermediate Relegation Semi-Final

Claregalway 4-5 St Brendans 1-12

Galway LGFA Junior A Relegation Final

St Marys 4-10 Milltown 2-7

Galway LGFA Junior C Quarter-Finals

Annaghdown 4-15 Caltra 2-4

Dunmore McHale 5-7 Naomh Mhuire 5-6