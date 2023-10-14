14 October 2023
~1 minutes read
Kilkerrin/Clonberne and Claregalway meet in Galway Ladies Football County Senior Final tomorrow
Defending County, Provincial and All-Ireland Club Champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne put their titles on the line tomorrow afternoon when they face Claregalway in the Galleon Restaurant Galway LGFA Senior County Final at Tuam Stadium (Throw in – 3.30pm).
Both teams came through the group comfortably and followed up with wins in the County Semi-Final over Maigh Cuilinn and Corofin respectively.
The game will be preceded by the County Intermediate Final between Salthill/Knocknacarra and Annaghdown at 1.30pm.
John Mulligan spoke to both managers ahead of the Senior decider.
First, he spoke to Kilkerrin/Clonberne manager Willie Ward.
John then spoke to Claregalway manager Fergal McEvoy.
Galleon Restaurant Senior Championship Results
Senior A
Round 1 – Sept. 9th
Kilkerrin Clonberne 4-22 Corofin 0-03
Claregalway 3-08 Caltra Cuans 1-13
Round 2 – Sept. 16th
Caltra Cuans 0-03 Kilkerrin Clonberne 2-27
Corofin 0-10 Claregalway 3-06
Round 3 – Sept. 23rd
Kilkerrin Clonberne 1-20 Claregalway 0-05
Caltra Cuans 0-11 Corofin 3-11
Semi-Finals
Kilkerrin/Clonberne 6-20 Maigh Cuilinn 0-2
Claregalway 3-12 Corofin 1-11