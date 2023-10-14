Kilkerrin/Clonberne and Claregalway meet in Galway Ladies Football County Senior Final tomorrow

Share story:

Defending County, Provincial and All-Ireland Club Champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne put their titles on the line tomorrow afternoon when they face Claregalway in the Galleon Restaurant Galway LGFA Senior County Final at Tuam Stadium (Throw in – 3.30pm).

Both teams came through the group comfortably and followed up with wins in the County Semi-Final over Maigh Cuilinn and Corofin respectively.

The game will be preceded by the County Intermediate Final between Salthill/Knocknacarra and Annaghdown at 1.30pm.

John Mulligan spoke to both managers ahead of the Senior decider.

First, he spoke to Kilkerrin/Clonberne manager Willie Ward.

John then spoke to Claregalway manager Fergal McEvoy.

Galleon Restaurant Senior Championship Results

Senior A

Round 1 – Sept. 9th

Kilkerrin Clonberne 4-22 Corofin 0-03

Claregalway 3-08 Caltra Cuans 1-13

Round 2 – Sept. 16th

Caltra Cuans 0-03 Kilkerrin Clonberne 2-27

Corofin 0-10 Claregalway 3-06

Round 3 – Sept. 23rd

Kilkerrin Clonberne 1-20 Claregalway 0-05

Caltra Cuans 0-11 Corofin 3-11

Semi-Finals

Kilkerrin/Clonberne 6-20 Maigh Cuilinn 0-2

Claregalway 3-12 Corofin 1-11