KILKENNY MAKE IMPRESSIVE START TO ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE TITLE DEFENCE

Kilkenny, who lost the opening two games in last year’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1A series before recovering to win the Allianz Hurling League title outright, have made a better start this season. They had seven points to spare over Cork last Sunday, having lost to the Leesiders in their first game last year.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A: LIMERICK AND TIPPERARY IN BIG SATURDAY NIGHT ATTRACTION

Next Saturday: Limerick v Tipperary, Gaelic Grounds, 7.0

Next Sunday: Clare v Kilkenny, Ennis, 2.0; Cork v Wexford, Pairc Uí Chaoimh, 3.0

All-Ireland champions, Limerick and Tipperary both made the best possible starts to the new hurling campaign with impressive wins over Wexford and Clare respectively last weekend, adding to the intrigue of their Saturday night meeting in the Gaelic Grounds.

The sides met twice last year, with Tipperary winning the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final in extra-time (Tipperary 2-31 Limerick 1-31) while Limerick won the Munster ‘round robin’ clash by 1-23 to 2-14. Kilkenny travel to Ennis to take on Clare, who finished eight points behind Tipperary last Saturday. Clare beat Kilkenny by three points in last year’s Allianz Hurling League in Nowlan Park.

Having lost their opening games last weekend, Cork and Wexford will be very anxious to get back on the winning track when they meet in Pairc Uí Chaoimh. Wexford beat Cork by four points last year. Cork’s defeat by Kilkenny last Sunday was their fifth setback from seven Allianz Hurling League games since the start of last season.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1B: FAVOURITES MAKE EARLY STATEMENTS OF INTENT

Next Sunday: Laois v Waterford, Portlaoise, 2.0; Carlow v Galway, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.0; Offaly v Dublin, Tullamore, 2,0.

The formbook ran true in the first round, with Dublin, Waterford and Galway all winning. The trio will be expected to pick up more points next weekend away to Offaly, Laois and Carlow respectively. Offaly beat Dublin by 13 points in last year’s League but lost heavily to the Blues (2-24 to 0-13) in the Leinster ‘round robin.’ Offaly took a big beating from Waterford last Sunday, going down to Waterford by 27 points.

Carlow welcome All-Ireland runners-up, Galway, to Netwatch Cullen Park in what will be a huge test for Colm Bonnar’s men, who lost to Dublin six points last weekend. Galway easily beat Laois, who will host Waterford on Sunday.

2019 ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: RESULTS & FIXTURES

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A

Round 1: Tipperary 2-16 Clare 1-11; Limerick 1-17 Limerick 2-11; Kilkenny 2-18 Cork 0-17.

Round 2: Next Saturday: Limerick v Tipperary; Next Sunday: Clare v Kilkenny, Cork v Wexford;

Round 3: Feb 16: Cork v Clare; Feb 17: Kilkenny v Limerick; Wexford v Tipperary.

Round 4: Feb 24: Clare v Wexford; Tipperary v Kilkenny; Limerick v Cork.

Round 5: Mar 3: Clare v Limerick; Cork v Tipperary; Wexford v Kilkenny.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1B

Round 1: Dublin 3-15 Carlow 0-18; Galway 1-27 Laois 2-15; Waterford 2-28 Offaly 0-7.

Round 2: Next Sunday: Carlow v Galway; Laois v Waterford; Offaly v Dublin;

Round 3: Feb 16: Laois v Offaly; Waterford v Carlow; Feb 17: Galway v Dublin.

Round 4: Feb 24: Offaly v Galway; Carlow v Laois; Dublin v Waterford.

Quarter-finals: Mar 10: Top 1A v 4th 1B; 2nd 1A v 3rd 1B; 3rd 1A v 2nd 1B; 4th 1A v Top 1B.

Semi-finals: Mar 16.

Final: Mar 24