23 October 2023
Kilconly and Monivea/Abbey qualify for County Intermediate Football Final
Kilconly and Monivea/Abbey are through to the final of the Peter Curran Electrical County Intermediate Football Final following wins over Oileáin Árann and Cortoon Shamrocks respectively.
Kilconly beat Oileáin Árann in a repeat of last year’s Semi-Final by two points while Monivea/Abbey had seven points to spare over Cortoon Shamrocks.
Here are the reports of both Semi-Finals
Kilconly 0-13 Oileáin Árann 0-11
Match Report: John Morley
Monivea/Abbey 2-12 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-11
Report: Kevin Dwyer