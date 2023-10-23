Galway Bay FM

23 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Kilconly and Monivea/Abbey qualify for County Intermediate Football Final

Share story:
Kilconly and Monivea/Abbey qualify for County Intermediate Football Final

Kilconly and Monivea/Abbey are through to the final of the Peter Curran Electrical County Intermediate Football Final following wins over Oileáin Árann and Cortoon Shamrocks respectively.

Kilconly beat Oileáin Árann in a repeat of last year’s Semi-Final by two points while Monivea/Abbey had seven points to spare over Cortoon Shamrocks.

Here are the reports of both Semi-Finals

Kilconly 0-13 Oileáin Árann 0-11

Match Report: John Morley

Monivea/Abbey 2-12 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-11

Report: Kevin Dwyer

 

Share story:

Corofin and Maigh Cuilinn to meet in County Senior Football Final

Corofin and Maigh Cuilinn will meet in the County Senior Football Final in two weeks following the Semi-Finals at the weekend. Corofin withstood a late co...

Maree unbeaten in three as they defeat Sligo at the Kingfisher

Maree Basketball Club are now unbeaten in their last three games following a 92-70 win over EJ Sligo All Stars at the Kingfisher on Saturday evening. In a...

Excellent weekend for Galway Volleyball Club

It was a great weekend for Galway Volleyball Club’s three teams with all three winning their National League games. The Division 1 Women’s team de...

National Senior Boxing title for Darren O'Connor

Darren O’Connor from the Olympic Boxing Club in Galway became national senior champion in the light welterweight division on Saturday in the National St...