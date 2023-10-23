Kilconly and Monivea/Abbey qualify for County Intermediate Football Final

Kilconly and Monivea/Abbey are through to the final of the Peter Curran Electrical County Intermediate Football Final following wins over Oileáin Árann and Cortoon Shamrocks respectively.

Kilconly beat Oileáin Árann in a repeat of last year’s Semi-Final by two points while Monivea/Abbey had seven points to spare over Cortoon Shamrocks.

Here are the reports of both Semi-Finals

Kilconly 0-13 Oileáin Árann 0-11

Match Report: John Morley

Monivea/Abbey 2-12 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-11

Report: Kevin Dwyer