Kilconieron and Maigh Cuilinn Book Place In Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Final And An Spideál Stay Intermediate After Weekend’s Games

Saturday afternoon proved a fruitful one for Kilconieron and Maigh Cuilinn Iomaniocht as they booked their place in the Brooks County Interjmediater Hurling Final following wins over Turloughmore and Killimor at Kenny Park.

Here are the reports of both Semi-Finals.

Kilconieron 3-15 Turloughmore 0-11

Report: Niall Canavan

Maigh Cuilinn Ionamiocht 0-16 Killimor 1-9

Report: Gordon Duane

An Spideal also booked their place in the Intermediate Hurling Championship for 2021 as they beat Sylane in the Relegation Final played in Pearse Stadium.

An Spideal 3-15 Sylane 1-11

Report: Tommy Devane