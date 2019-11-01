Kilconieron and Kinvara Look Ahead To Sunday’s County Intermediate Hurling Final

Kenny Park will this Sunday host the final of the Galway Intermediate Hurling Championship when Kilconieron face Kinvara at 2.45.
This championship has been incredibly competitive this year with two groups of seven teams and following the group games and the knock out games, only two teams remain.
The Tables after the group stages
Galway Bay FM looks ahead to the final in the company of the two managers. Ollie Bergin of Kilconierion and Mike Helebert of Kinvara.
We start with Ollie Bergin. He spoke to Sean Walsh.
Next up is Mike Helebert. He also spoke to Sean Walsh.
Paths To The Final – Kilconieron
Group Stage
Round One – Kilconieron 2-21 Moycullen 3-16
Round Two – Kilconieron 1-15 Sylane 0-12
Round Three – Kinvara 2-11 Kilconieron 1-12
Round Four – Carnmore 1-19 Kilconieron 2-14
Round Five – Kilconieron 2-19 Kilbeacanty 1-13
Round Six – Kilconieron 2-18 Turloughmore 0-10
Quarter-Final
Kilconieron 2-15 Killimor 2-8
Semi-Final
Kilconieron 0-15 Turloughmore 0-13
Paths To The Final – Kinvara
Group Stage
Round One – Kinvara 0-15 Sylane 0-15
Round Two – Kinvara 2-11 Kilconieron 1-12
Round Three – Kinvara 0-15 Carnmore 0-12
Round Four – Kinvara 2-10 Kilbeacanty 1-13
Round Five – Turloughmore 2-19 Kinvara 1-14
Round Six – Moycullen 2-13 Kinvara 2-11
Quarter-Final
Kinvara 3-14 Meelick/Eyrecourt 0-17
Semi-Final
Kinvara 4-14 Moycullen 0-17
County Intermediate Hurling Championship – Winners
The Last Twenty Years (1999 – 2018)
2018 – Oranmore/Maree
2017 – Ballindereen
2016 – Ahascragh/Fohenagh
2015 – Abbeyknockmoy
2014 – Cappataggle
2013 – Kilnadeema/Leitrim
2012 – Killimordaly
2011 – Moycullen
2010 – Padraig Pearses
2009 – Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry
2008 – Cappataggle
2007 – Tommie Larkins
2006 – Killimordaly
2005 – Tommie Larkins
2004 – St. Thomas
2003 – Mullagh
2002 – Beagh
2001 – Kiltormer
2000 – Ballindereen
1999 – Kilnadeema-Leitrim
After Sunday’s County Final, there will not be much time to celebrate as they will play in the final of the Connacht Intermediate Club Hurling Championship against the winners of Four Roads (Roscommon) and Robert Emmets (London) who meet this weekend.
Galway Club’s record in the Connacht Intermediate Hurling Club Final
2010 – Padraig Pearses beat Ballyhaunis 1-14 to 1-10
2011 – Moycullen beat Four Roads 3-14 to 0-16
2012 – Killimordaly beat Four Roads 0-16 to 0-10
2013 – Kilnadeema/Leitrim beat Tooreen 1-14 to 2-9
2014 – Cappataggle beat Ballyhaunis 0-15 to 1-10
2015 – Abbeyknockmoy beat Four Roads 1-11 to 0-11
2016 – Ahascragh/Fohenagh beat Ballyhaunis 2-20 to 0-13 in a replay (First game finished 0-19 to 2-13)
2017 – Tooreen beat Ballindereen 1-15 to 1-11
2018 – Oranmore/Maree beat Tooreen 1-20 to 1-15