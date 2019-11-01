Kilconieron and Kinvara Look Ahead To Sunday’s County Intermediate Hurling Final

Kenny Park will this Sunday host the final of the Galway Intermediate Hurling Championship when Kilconieron face Kinvara at 2.45.

This championship has been incredibly competitive this year with two groups of seven teams and following the group games and the knock out games, only two teams remain.

Galway Bay FM looks ahead to the final in the company of the two managers. Ollie Bergin of Kilconierion and Mike Helebert of Kinvara.

We start with Ollie Bergin. He spoke to Sean Walsh.

Next up is Mike Helebert. He also spoke to Sean Walsh.

Paths To The Final – Kilconieron

Group Stage

Round One – Kilconieron 2-21 Moycullen 3-16

Round Two – Kilconieron 1-15 Sylane 0-12

Round Three – Kinvara 2-11 Kilconieron 1-12

Round Four – Carnmore 1-19 Kilconieron 2-14

Round Five – Kilconieron 2-19 Kilbeacanty 1-13

Round Six – Kilconieron 2-18 Turloughmore 0-10

Quarter-Final

Kilconieron 2-15 Killimor 2-8

Semi-Final

Kilconieron 0-15 Turloughmore 0-13

Paths To The Final – Kinvara

Group Stage

Round One – Kinvara 0-15 Sylane 0-15

Round Two – Kinvara 2-11 Kilconieron 1-12

Round Three – Kinvara 0-15 Carnmore 0-12

Round Four – Kinvara 2-10 Kilbeacanty 1-13

Round Five – Turloughmore 2-19 Kinvara 1-14

Round Six – Moycullen 2-13 Kinvara 2-11

Quarter-Final

Kinvara 3-14 Meelick/Eyrecourt 0-17

Semi-Final

Kinvara 4-14 Moycullen 0-17

County Intermediate Hurling Championship – Winners

The Last Twenty Years (1999 – 2018)

2018 – Oranmore/Maree

2017 – Ballindereen

2016 – Ahascragh/Fohenagh

2015 – Abbeyknockmoy

2014 – Cappataggle

2013 – Kilnadeema/Leitrim

2012 – Killimordaly

2011 – Moycullen

2010 – Padraig Pearses

2009 – Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry

2008 – Cappataggle

2007 – Tommie Larkins

2006 – Killimordaly

2005 – Tommie Larkins

2004 – St. Thomas

2003 – Mullagh

2002 – Beagh

2001 – Kiltormer

2000 – Ballindereen

1999 – Kilnadeema-Leitrim

After Sunday’s County Final, there will not be much time to celebrate as they will play in the final of the Connacht Intermediate Club Hurling Championship against the winners of Four Roads (Roscommon) and Robert Emmets (London) who meet this weekend.

Galway Club’s record in the Connacht Intermediate Hurling Club Final

2010 – Padraig Pearses beat Ballyhaunis 1-14 to 1-10

2011 – Moycullen beat Four Roads 3-14 to 0-16

2012 – Killimordaly beat Four Roads 0-16 to 0-10

2013 – Kilnadeema/Leitrim beat Tooreen 1-14 to 2-9

2014 – Cappataggle beat Ballyhaunis 0-15 to 1-10

2015 – Abbeyknockmoy beat Four Roads 1-11 to 0-11

2016 – Ahascragh/Fohenagh beat Ballyhaunis 2-20 to 0-13 in a replay (First game finished 0-19 to 2-13)

2017 – Tooreen beat Ballindereen 1-15 to 1-11

2018 – Oranmore/Maree beat Tooreen 1-20 to 1-15