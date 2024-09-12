Galway Bay FM

12 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Kilconieron 2-12 Rahoon/Newcastle 0-11 (Under 20B Hurling Final Commentary and Reaction)

After two previous defeats in 2024, Kilconieron finally got one over Rahoon/Newcastle on Wednesday (11th September 2024) as they were crowned Cahalan Jewellers under-20B Hurling Champions.

A Daniel Keane penalty gave the victors a lead they never relinquished before Cian Connaughton sealed the win with the second goal in injury time.

Bertie Keane threatened for Rahoon/Newcastle getting all their 11 points but was denied twice by saves from Shane Murray.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Darren Kelly and Gordon Duane.

Afterwards, Darren caught up with Kilconieron’s winning captain Niall Dillon and man of the match Shane Murray.

Darren also got the thoughts of Kilconieron manager Martin Dolan.

