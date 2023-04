Oughterard’s Kieran Molloy produced a stunning performance to win on Friday Night in front of over 1,000 fans in Leisureland.

His unanimous points win over Fernando Mosquera means that he is now 5-0 as a professional and the performance and the success of the night now opens the door for even bigger nights in Galway in the future.

Here is the Commentary of the fight by George McDonagh and Sean Clancy