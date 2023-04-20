Kieran Molloy looks forward to Irish Boxing Debut

Killannin native Kieran Molloy is the headline act in Leisureland on Friday night, as the welterweight professional with a record of 4-0 (3 KOs) makes his Irish debut against Columbian Fernando Mosquera. The fight will be live on Galway Bay FM on Friday night (10 pm approx) and at the fight press conference on Wednesday evening in The Loft at Seven Bridge Street, Kieran spoke to George McDonagh of Galway Bay FM…