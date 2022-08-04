Kieran Molloy aiming to make it 2-0 as a professional boxer on Saturday

This Saturday is a big night for Oughterard Professional Kieran Molloy who fights on the undercard of Michael Conlon and Miguel Marriaga at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Molloy takes on the Russian born Evgenii Vazem over six rounds. Vazem is a very experienced fighter who has 43 bouts under his belt while for Molloy it is only his second as a pro with his first a very impressive win over Damian Esquisabel last February.

Kieran Molloy spoke to John Mulligan following his press conference this afternoon