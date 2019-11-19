Kieran Marmion to stay with Connacht until 2023

Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce that Irish international scrum half Kieran Marmion has signed a three year contract extension with Connacht up to the end of the 2022/23 season.

The 27 year old joined the Connacht Academy in 2011 and since his arrival in the Sportsground has played over 160 games for the province. Marmion’s outstanding form during his time with Connacht has led to him being capped 27 times for Ireland since making his debut against Argentina in 2014.

His international representation began in his teens when he played for Ireland at Under 18, 19 and 20 level.

Connacht coach Andy Friend spoke to William Davies and he told William that it was an important signing.