KICKBOXING: Cian McCormack Secures Big Tournament Win in France

Kinvara fighter Cian McCormack, who fights out of the Galway Black Dragon Kickboxing Gym, travelled to France with his coach Pete Foley at the weekend to take part in a big International four man Pro K-1 tournament at the weekend in the beautiful city of Tergnier.

Cian was in a pool with fighters from France, Malta & Mauritius and was publicly drawn against the Maltese fighter first in what was described as the fight of the night.

After a bruising but master class performance of K-1, the toughest stand up combat sport, Cian was declared the winner and was through to the final against the French fighter who had knocked out the Mauritian in the second round.

The pair headlined the show later in the evening and once again, the fight went the distance and after what seemed an eternity waiting for the judges to deliver their verdict, Cian was announced as the winner and a new star was born.

A beautiful belt and a cash prize was awarded followed by fight fans queuing up for photos & autographs for the next half hour or so.